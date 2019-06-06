FDA dings Vivus over misleading Qsymia webpage

The FDA has sent Vivus (VVUS -1.2% ) an enforcement letter, only the second issued by the agency this year, over "false and misleading claims" on its webpage for weight loss med Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) that it says creates a "misleading impression regarding the overall effect a patient may expect as a result of Qsymia treatment and deemphasizes the risks associated with taking the drug."

For example, the webpage states that Qsymia can help patients lose weight three times faster than diet and exercise but the cited references do not support the claim and the regulator is "unaware" of any existing data supporting said claim.

The agency "requests" that the company take immediate action to address the false statements and misbranding. It must submit its written response by tomorrow, June 7.