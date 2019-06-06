Shopify gets target boost on 'over-hyped' competition

KeyBanc raises its Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) target from $275 to $300, matching the Street-high target. The rating stays at Buy.

The bank cites "over-hyped" concerns about competition from Magento, which Adobe (ADBE +0.3% ) acquired last year. Analyst Josh Beck says the market has room for both companies.

Beck sees a path for Magento to gain a 9% share while Shopify picks up 2% with minimal overlap.

Upcoming catalyst: Shopify's Unite conference takes place June 18-20.

Shopify shares are up 1.9% to $298.15.

Shopify has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.