Lilis Energy Chairman/CEO Ormand retires; Daches named interim CEO

Lilis Energy (LLEX -8.2% ) is lower after naming President and CFO Joe Daches as interim CEO with the retirement of Chairman and CEO Ron Ormand, effective today, and selects David Wood as its new board chairman.

Ormand became Lilis CEO in April 2018 and was a co-founder and senior executive at Magnum Hunter Resources, highlighting 34 years of experience as a senior executive and investment banker in the energy sector.

Daches joined Lilis in 2016 and became Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer in early 2017.