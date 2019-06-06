More on American Superconductor Q4 results

American Superconductor is down (AMSC -18.9%) as Q4 results came in below expectations.
Q4 revenues increased 8% Y/Y to $14.6M, driven by higher Grid segment revenues, offset by lower Wind segment sales.
Sales by Segment: Grid: $10.9M (+13.4); Wind: $3.6M (-5.3%)
Reported wider net loss of $8.4M as compared to $6M last year; adj. net loss was $4.6M compared with $5M in 2017.
Gross margin expands ~320bps to ~81%
Cash and cash equivalents stood at $78.2M.
For Q1 2019, forecasts revenues of ~$10M - $13M with net loss of ~$9M and adj. net loss of ~$7.5M Anticipates operating cash flow burn of $5M - $7M
