More on American Superconductor Q4 results

American Superconductor is down (AMSC -18.9% ) as Q4 results came in below expectations.

Q4 revenues increased 8% Y/Y to $14.6M, driven by higher Grid segment revenues, offset by lower Wind segment sales.

Sales by Segment: Grid: $10.9M (+13.4); Wind: $3.6M (-5.3%)

Reported wider net loss of $8.4M as compared to $6M last year; adj. net loss was $4.6M compared with $5M in 2017.

Gross margin expands ~320bps to ~81%

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $78.2M.

For Q1 2019, forecasts revenues of ~$10M - $13M with net loss of ~$9M and adj. net loss of ~$7.5M Anticipates operating cash flow burn of $5M - $7M

Previously: American Superconductor EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jun. 05 2019)