Williams says will address regulator concerns over Northeast Supply pipeline

Williams Cos. (WMB +0.6% ) says it believes it can overcome concerns raised by environmental regulators in New York and New Jersey about its proposed 400M cf/day Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas project and get the pipeline built by winter 2020-21.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection yesterday rejected WMB's application for a necessary water quality certification because it could "adversely impact surface water quality," which followed a similar denial by New York's environmental regulator last month.

"We believe we can be responsive to the issues raised by the agency and intend to resubmit the application... in a timely manner to maintain the customer's in-service date requirement," WMB says, referring to gas distributor National Grid (NGG +1.7% ), which says it continues to accept applications for new gas service in the New York City area but will not process any until the project is allowed to proceed.

NGG, which serves 1.8M customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island, has said it would not have access to enough gas to keep converting customers from heating oil without NESE.