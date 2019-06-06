Rosneft's Sechin advocates more Russia-China oil trade

Russia and China should increase their energy cooperation, including increasing their oil trade, which could lead to the establishment of new benchmarks and raise the two countries' clout in the market, says Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) CEO Igor Sechin.

Trading in the countries' currencies would give the ruble and the yuan greater status and reduce the risk of exposure to U.S. sanctions by avoiding dollar transactions, Sechin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum today.

Sechin also accused the U.S. of using energy as a political weapon and said the U.S. is losing moral ground as a self-styled leader of open markets, noting a third of global oil reserves were restricted by sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

Also, China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) will further develop its partnership with Rosneft, CNPC chairman Wang Yilin tells the St. Petersburg forum.