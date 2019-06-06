Lynas touts independence from China in pitch for rare earths customers

With China threatening to curb exports of rare earth minerals, Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -0.5% ) is billing itself as the best option for customers to tap diversified supplies of the materials.

"We are truly independent from China," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze told the Argus U.S. Specialty Metals conference in Chicago today. "There will be significant growth [in rare earths] outside China so long as customers are confident in supply."

Lacaze also described the planned processing facility in Texas with privately-held Blue Line Corp. as a key for Lynas to fill a "gap" in the U.S. rare earths market.

China contains at least 85% of the world's capacity to process rare earth ores into material that manufacturers can use, with Lynas holding ~11%, says research firm Adamas Intelligence.