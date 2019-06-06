AT&T shifts on streaming, eyeing single product at $16-$17/month - WSJ

AT&T (T +1.4% ) and its WarnerMedia unit have already shifted strategy on its plan for a major streaming service this year -- scrapping an idea for a three-tiered offering, and instead likely to offer one service priced between $16-$17/month, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's only slightly more than the current $15/month that HBO Now streams for -- and the new service is expected to include HBO.

A report earlier this week pointed to the problems WarnerMedia was facing in pricing the service, with HBO sure to be at its heart but that premium service locked in to $15/month pricing deals with major pay TV distributors.

The new service is expected to include HBO, Cinemax and the large library of Warner Bros. movies and TV programs, according to the WSJ. It would come out in beta release this year and be fully up and running as soon as March.

Aside from a $16-$17/month premium price, WarnerMedia is also examining the prospect of a cheaper ad-supported version to come later in 2020.