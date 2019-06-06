NY Fed's Williams sees a `lot of mixed signals'

As the monetary policy-setting arm of the Federal Reserve gets set to meet on June 18 and 19, New York Fed President John Williams says it's important for U.S. central bankers to have an "open mind" as there are a "lot of mixed signals."

As for the market's expectation that the Fed will cut interest rates by three-quarters of a point by January, Williams says he doesn't need to agree or disagree with that sentiment, but it's a perspective he can understand.

Rather, the FOMC will "discuss and debate and we'll make our own decisions," Williams added.

During the prepared remarks Williams made at a conference in New York Thursday, he discussed how slow recovery and persistently low inflation are a result of deeper problems that advanced economies are facing.

Chief among those issues are slowing birth rate, increased life spans, and slowing productivity growth.

The main problem with the low inflation rate is that it gives central banks less room for cutting rates when a downturn hits, he said.

As a result of these changes, central banks need to reassess their strategies, goals, and tools, Williams said.

The Fed finished up yesterday a two-day conference that's part of its process to review and reassess its processes and tools.