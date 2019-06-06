Easy earnings topper, 37% revenue rise, lift SAIC to YTD high

Science Applications International (SAIC +6.4% ) surges to its highest level since September after handily beating Q1 earnings estimates on in-line revenues, which jumped 37% Y/Y to $1.62B.

Excluding acquired revenues, the total fell by 2.8% in the quarter, attributable to humanitarian relief materials in the prior-year quarter and the affect of acquisition-related revenue dis-synergies.

SAIC says Q1 contract awards totaled $1B and net bookings came in at $1.4B, with 70% of the net bookings for new business; estimated backlog of signed business orders at quarter-end was ~$13.6B.

SAIC reaffirms its FY 2020 outlook, including its free cash flow target of $425M, although given the strength of its Q1 performance, the company believes it can meet or exceed the goal for the year.