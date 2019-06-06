Wells Fargo names COO of corporate risk

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.3% ), dogged by a series of scandals since 2016, (WFC +0.3% ) names Kate Clifford-Toomey as chief operating officer for corporate risk, effective Sept. 3.

Previously, she was COO of the Americas and head of Americas Regulatory Transformation at Deutsche Bank, another bank that's had to deal with a number of scandals.

She'll be responsible for coordinating risk operations, business architecture, and strategy-related efforts across corporate risk functions. In addition, she will manage the risk framework office and corporate policy office as well as work with the Wells Fargo's board on governance requirements and expectations.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the bank is considering keeping its interim CEO, Allen Parker, in the job permanently.