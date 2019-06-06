Microsoft removes facial recognition database

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Duke University, and Stanford University quietly delete their respective facial recognition training databases following an earlier FT report the sites were being used by the likes of Chinese firms SenseTime and Megvii.

The MS Celeb database was published in 2016 and contained 10M images of nearly 100K individuals collected by web scraping under a Creative Commons license.

Microsoft: “The site was intended for academic purposes. It was run by an employee that is no longer with Microsoft and has since been removed.”