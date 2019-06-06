BofAML sees Fed rate cut as soon as September

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts calculate that the Fed's first rate cut may take place as soon as September, a result of their analysis of the past five rate-cutting cycles.

Currently, market participants are pricing in a 65-basis point cut by the end of the year, representing two cuts of 25 bps each by the Fed's FOMC.

BofAML points to several factors supporting their reasoning -- boosting inflation running stubbornly below the Fed's 2% target, an effort to fight recessionary signs, market anxieties, and dealing with headwinds from the U.S.'s trade conflicts.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed today at 2.12%.