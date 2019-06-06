Vail Resorts +2% after profit beat

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports total lift revenue increased 16.4% in Q1, driven by a 14.3% growth in skier visitation primarily from Triple Peaks and Stevens Pass.

Mountain reported EBITDA was up 14.4% during the quarter, primarily due to strong North American pass sales growth for the 2018/2019 North American ski season.

Looking ahead, Vail is now expecting resort reported EBITDA for the full fiscal year to be between $700M to $710M.

Shares of Vail are up 1.71% in AH trading.

Previously: Vail Resorts EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line (June 6)