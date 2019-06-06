Crude oil rallies in late-day surge, settles nearly 2% higher

Oil prices turned sharply higher just before today's settlement after trading had been flat throughout the day, following reports that the Trump administration may delay tariffs on Mexican imports.

U.S. WTI settled +1.8% to $52.59/bbl and Brent futures finished +1.7% at $61.67/bbl, and both benchmarks are rallying nearly 3% in post-settlement trade.

Standoffs between the U.S. and key trading partners China and Mexico, plus new data showing larger than expected U.S. stockpiles, yesterday blasted crude futures to their lowest levels in five months.

"There's talk now that the U.S. might not put on the Mexico tariffs, and that’s pushed equities up, and you've got a little bit of short covering based on that statement," said Dominick Chirichella, director of risk management and advisory services at EMI DTN in New York.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX