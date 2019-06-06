Altice USA wraps acquisition of Cheddar

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has completed its acquisition of streaming news firm Cheddar.

That brings Cheddar into the Altice News division fold, and Cheddar founder Jon Steinberg becomes president of Altice News, where he'll keep leading Cheddar along with oversight of News 12 and i24NEWS.

Cheddar's networks are available in about 40M pay TV homes through various vectors including all virtual MVPDs and free TV systems, along with a network of 1,600 owned/operated screens on 600 campuses. It broadcasts 19 hours a day of news.

Altice USA had reached a $200M cash deal for the network at the end of April.