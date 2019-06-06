FDA extends action date 90 days for Xeris Pharma's glucagon rescue pen

The FDA has extended its action date to September 10 for its review of Xeris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:XERS) marking application for Gvoke (ready-to-use glucagon injection) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

The 90-day extension is standard operating procedure for the agency when there is a major amendment to an NDA. In this case, additional information requested by the review team constituted such an amendment.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the situation.