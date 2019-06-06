Four Corners Property acquires five Red Lobster restaurant properties for $18.5M

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired five Red Lobster restaurant properties in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina for $18.5M.

The acquired properties are under a single, triple-net master lease which includes eight other Red Lobster properties previously acquired by FCPT in November 2017 and December 2018. The 13-unit master lease has approximately 20 years of term remaining and annual rent escalations of 2.0%.

This transaction marks over $500M of acquisitions since FCPT’s investment platform launched in July 2016.