DocuSign -16% on subscription deceleration

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) plunges 16% after the Q1 beats arrived with signs of slight subscription deceleration.

In-line Q2 guidance that has $218-222M in revenue (estimate: $219.9M) and billings of $215-225M.

The upside FY20 outlook has $917-922M (estimate: $913.65M) and billings of $1.01-1.03B.

In Q1, subscription revenue was up 36% Y/Y to $201.5M, down from the 37% growth in Q4, while professional services gained 64% to $12.5M. Billings totaled $215M, up 27%.

The adjusted gross margin was 79%, down one percentage point from last year's quarter. The subscription margin was flat on the year at 86%.

Cash from operating activities came in at $45.7M compared to the $15M last year. FCF was $30.4M versus $8.8M.

