Stocks resume rally as U.S.-Mexico trade talks reportedly make progress

Stocks popped in the final two hours of trade after reports indicating the U.S. and Mexico were moving closer to a resolution over immigration issues, possibly delaying Pres. Trump's threatened tariffs.

Mexico's ambassador to the U.S. told CNBC that negotiators had "a very good discussion, a very good debate"; talks reportedly will continue at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Dow added another 180 points on the day, bringing its gain for the week to more than 900 points as investors pounced on the possibility the Fed might cut rates.

All 11 S&P industry sectors closed with gains, led by a rebound in energy (+1.7%) amid a turnaround in oil prices, as WTI crude closed +1.8% to $52.59/bbl; semiconductor stocks helped lift the information technology sector (+1.1%) and the trade-sensitive materials group (+1.1%) also outperformed.

In the Treasury bond market, shorter-dated Treasurys backtracked from yesterday's advance, pushing the two-year yield up 5 bps to 1.89% while the 10-year yield finished flat at 2.12% for the second straight day.