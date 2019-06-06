Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings -2% after earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports comparable sales rose 0.8% in Q1 to fall short of the consensus estimate +1.5%.

Gross margin was 40.9% of sales vs. 40.9% a year ago.

Adjusted operating income fell 70 bps to 12.4% of sales as a result of the deleveraging of Ollie's pre-opening expenses.

The Company opened 21 stores during the quarter, ending the period with a total of 324 stores in 23 states (+17.4% Y/Y).

Looking ahead, Ollie's sees FY20 revenue of $1.44B to $1.453B vs. $1.45B consensus and EPS $2.13 to $2.17 vs. $2.15 consensus.

OLLI -1.55% AH to $96.05.

