Ares Management JV to develop mixed-use complex on NYC's High Line

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) forms a joint venture with Douglaston Development to develop a 931-unit luxury mixed-use residential development near Manhattan's Chelsea and Hudson Yards neighborhoods.

The joint venture also closes on construction financing for the development located at 601 W. 29th Street from a syndicate of banks led by HSBC with co-lenders Bank of China and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen.

The venture also acquires ~120,00 square feet of air rights from Hudson River Park, with the proceeds going towards funding park improvements in the neighborhood.

Demolition and site work are underway, and the project is expected to open in late 2022.