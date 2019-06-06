Zoom +10.8% on upside full-year outlook

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) soars 10.8% on its first post-IPO print. The Q1 results beat estimates with 103% Y/Y revenue growth.

The Q2 view has upside revenue of $129-130M (estimate: $122.3M) and in-line EPS of $0.01 to $0.02 (estimate: $0.01).

Upside FY guidance has revenue of $535-540M (estimate: $522.2M) and EPS of $0.02 to $0.03 (estimate: $0.01).

The number of customers contributing more than $100K in the trailing 12 months grew 120% Y/Y to 405.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

