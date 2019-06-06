Guess +4% after Americas segment shines

Guess (NYSE:GES) trades 4.05% higher in AH trading after matching estimates with its Q1 report.

Results in the Americas segment impressed, with retail comparable sales up 4% and operating margin up 230 bps compared to a year ago.

"During the quarter we were also able to complete a convertible debt transaction at very favorable terms to deploy funds to buy back company shares," notes CEO Carlos Alberini.

Looking ahead, Guess anticipates FY20 revenue growth of +3.5% to +4.5% vs. +4% to +5% prior view and EPS of $1.19 to $1.30 vs. $1.18 consensus.

Previously: Guess EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (June 6)