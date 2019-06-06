SeaChange sees wider loss as revenues slide

SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted downbeat financials in a first quarter marked by heavy change of its own, including an acquisition, the addition of two directors and a new chief commercial officer, and the departure of its CEO.

The company also authorized a share repurchase plan of up to $5M.

Revenues fell 43% to $8.49M and net loss widened to $10.8M from a year-ago $5.5M loss.

"While I am not satisfied with the Company's financial performance during the quarter, I am pleased with our progress towards achieving our annual goals of generating revenue growth and returning to positive cash flow in the second half of this fiscal year," says Chairman Mark Bonney.

Cash and equivalents came to $24.3M against no debt.

For fiscal 2020 it's targeting revenue gains in the low to mid-double digits, to $70M-$80M despite slower service revenues. It's looking to maintain GAAP gross margin in the low 60s and deliver operating income of $0.03-$0.19/share.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

