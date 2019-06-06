Enbridge seeks court ruling over Line 5 tunnel

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) asks the Michigan Court of Claims to rule on the validity of the agreement it reached in December with former Gov. Snyder to build a tunnel for the Line 5 oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Snyder has since been replaced by Gov. Whitmer, who wants ENB to speed up its timeline for building the tunnel in the channel linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan and to reach an agreement by Monday.

ENB "walked away from the negotiating table with the governor" and chose litigation rather than to "negotiate in good faith," the governor's office says.