JinkoSolar petitions for review of Hanwha patent

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) joins with Norwegian solar panel maker REC Group to challenge the validity of a patent asserted against them in litigation brought by Hanwha Q Cells in March.

"Hanwha Q Cells' assertion of the ‘215 patent against its competitors is technically unfounded and threatens to stifle the industry’s transition to grid parity solar, driving up electricity prices for homeowners, businesses, and utilities," JKS says.

Hanwha's March complaint alleged that JKS unlawfully used the Korean company's patented passivation technology into their solar cells.

ETF: TAN