Rates to ship jet fuels on Buckeye pipeline draw airline complaints

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Aviation Supply say fees to ship jet fuel on Buckeye Partners' (NYSE:BPL) refined products pipeline to New York City area airports are "unjust and unreasonable."

Each company overpaid between $900K and $1.7M from May 2017 to April 2019, according to a complaint to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

BPL's pipeline transports petroleum products between Linden, N. J., and the NYC market, including Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports.