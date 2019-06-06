Boeing's 777-9 jet could be delayed by GE engine problem, CFO Smith says

An "anomaly" with General Electric's (NYSE:GE) GE9X jet engine detected during factory tests could further delay Boeing's (NYSE:BA) goal to roll out the world's largest twin-engine jet, Boeing CFO Greg Smith revealed at an industry event in New York yesterday.

The problems could push back the Boeing 777-9's maiden flight after reports last week pointed to an end of June target, but Smith reaffirmed the plane's planned entry into service in 2020.

GE9X General Manager Ted Ingling said the anomaly is a mechanical issue with the engine's compressor and not an aerodynamic issue affecting its performance, and it is too soon to know if the problem will affect flight tests.

A durability issue in the GE9X's compressor was found in 2018 that caused a delay.