Vertex Pharma +4.3% on Exonics acquisition; Crispr rises on deal

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is up 4.3% after hours following the announcement that it's expanding gene editing capabilities by acquiring Exonics Therapeutics and entering a licensing deal with Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Crispr is up 10.9% after hours.

Vertex will acquire privately held Exonics for an upfront payment of $245M along with potential milestone payments.

Meanwhile, Vertex will pay $175M upfront for exclusive worldwide rights to Crispr's "existing and future intellectual property including foundational CRISPR/Cas9 technology, novel endonucleases, single and double cut guide RNAs, and AAV vectors for DMD and DM1 gene editing products."

The moves enhance Vertex's capability to develop novel therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, the company says.