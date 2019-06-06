Agnico-Eagle could make end run around U.S. to avoid tariffs, CEO says

Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is prepared to bypass the U.S. with its bullion if Pres. Trump carries out his threatened tariffs on Mexican goods, CEO Sean Boyd tells Bloomberg.

"It's not expensive to fly a bar of gold," Boyd says. "We would just refine it somewhere else. We could easily bring it to Canada."

AEM produces ~300K oz. of gold in Mexico that it refines in the U.S., all of which likely would be subject to the proposed tariffs, Boyd says.

But the company is reaping some benefits from the situation, as global trade jitters have strengthened the U.S. dollar at the expense of the Mexican and Canadian currencies, significantly reducing AEM's costs.

Boyd also believes gold equities, which have underperformed spot gold prices in the past year, are on the verge of a breakout, and the current rally in gold prices is more a result of a "tired" stock market, "wobbly" economic growth and rising sovereign debt levels around the world than by tariffs.