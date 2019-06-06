Automakers urge Trump-California deal on U.S. vehicle emissions rules

A group of 17 major automakers including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) come out in support of a compromise on vehicle emissions aimed at heading off a confrontation between California and the Trump administration.

In a letter to California's Gov. Newsom, the companies urge a compromise "midway" between Obama-era standards that require annual decreases of ~5% in emissions and Trump's proposal that would freeze vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

In a separate letter to Pres. Trump, the companies say a deal "would provide regulatory certainty and enhance our ability to invest and innovate by avoiding an extended period of litigation and instability, which could prove as untenable as the current program."

In February, the Trump administration ended talks with California over its plan to roll back fuel economy rules, setting the stage for a potentially long legal fight over the state's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

