Walmart takes grocery battle to next level

As the delivery wars continue to heat up, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is restarting a service that brings grocery orders inside shoppers' homes and into their kitchen refrigerators.

This time, Walmart will use its own employees, who have been with the retailer for at least a year, and use its own vehicles. Workers will also be required to wear wearable cameras and enter the home by putting in a one-time code on a smart lock.

The service will begin this fall across three cities - Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.