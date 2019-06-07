U.S. not accepting more Turkish F-35 trainees - Reuters

The U.S. has decided to stop accepting any additional Turkish pilots who planned to come to the United States to train on F-35 fighter jets, according to Reuters, as the two NATO allies continue to spar over Ankara's S-400 purchase.

The nations have argued for months over the Russian deal, which Washington says would pose a threat to Lockheed's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 and risks Turkey's suspension from the program.

Turkey has also expressed an interest in buying 100 of the fighters, which would have a total value of $9B at current prices.