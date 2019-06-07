Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a U.S. ban on its purchase of American parts and software.

Meanwhile, Google has warned if the U.S. administration moves ahead with sweeping ban on Huawei, it risks compromising national security, FT reports.

While the sanctions are expected to hurt Huawei in the short term, industry experts say it could force the company to develop more home-grown technologies, hurting the dominance of American companies.