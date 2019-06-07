Theresa May to step down as Tory leader

After 1,059 days in charge, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down as leader of the ruling Conservative Party.

The race has already started to replace her, with 11 contenders and Boris Johnson the current favorite.

Starting next week, the party's 300 or so MPs will whittle down the field of candidates to two through successive rounds of voting. After that, the party’s rank-and-file members, an estimated 124K people, will decide which of those two finalists gets to be leader.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2708.

