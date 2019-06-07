PBOC: China has lots of policy room

If the trade war with the U.S. deepens, "we have plenty of room in interest rates, we have plenty of room in required reserve ratio rate, and also for the fiscal, monetary policy toolkit, I think the room for adjustment is tremendous," PBOC Governor Yi Gang declared.

The yuan has stabilized in recent weeks as authorities voiced support for the currency, following a rapid selloff that pushed it near 7 per dollar - a level not breached since the global financial crisis. It still lost about 2.5% in May, among the worst in Asia.

