Strong U.S. jobs growth expected in May

With trade war drums beating loudly, a strong employment report from the Labor Department this morning will probably do little to dial back market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 185,000 jobs last month after surging 263,000 in April, a figure that's well above the roughly 100,000 needed per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

Average hourly earnings are forecast to have increased 0.3% after rising 0.2% in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to have remained near a 50-year low of 3.6%.