Futures suggest fourth-straight session gain

Wall Street futures are ahead by 0.3% , pointing to a fourth consecutive session gain, as investors anticipate a near-term immigration agreement between the U.S. and Mexico, and extended bets on further central bank easing around the world.

While the White House still intends to impose tariffs on Mexican imports this Monday, reports suggest "significant progress is being made" in negotiations.

Investors are also continuing to digest yesterday's ECB decision day, including revelations that policymakers have been discussing potential rate cuts and an extra bout of quantitative easing.

An employment report from the Labor Department is also on tap. Check out more details here.

Oil is up 1.3% at $53.29/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1339/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.12%.

