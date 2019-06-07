Bundesbank slashes German growth forecasts

Further signals of an economic slowdown are continuing to build, with Germany reporting a staggering 3.7% plunge in April exports, the most in nearly four years, alongside a 1.9% contraction in industrial output.

The figures were severe enough for the country's central bank, the Bundesbank, to slash its 2019 GDP forecast in half, to just 0.6%.

"For economic growth and, to a lesser extent, for the rate of inflation, it is the downside risks that predominate as things stand today," the central bank said in a biannual update of its projections.

