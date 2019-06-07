Coupa prices $700M convertible senior notes due 2025

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has priced upsized offering of $700M of convertible unsecured senior notes due June 15, 2025 and interest will be payable semi-annually in cash at a rate of 0.125% per annum on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2019.

Initial purchasers of the notes have an option to purchase up to an additional $105M notes.

This sale is expected to close on June 11.

The estimated net proceeds from the offering of ~$683.6M (or ~$786.2 M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.

