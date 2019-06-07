Revolve Group prices initial public offering

Revolve Group (RVLV) has priced its initial public offering of 11,764,706 shares of its Class A common stock at $18.00 per share, of which 2,941,176 of the shares are being offered by the company, and 8,823,530 of the shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,764,705 shares of Class A common stock.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

The offering is expected to close on June 11.