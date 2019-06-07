Neptune inks services deal with Tilray

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has entered into a definitive agreement to provide extraction, and purification services to Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Neptune will receive, at its facility in Sherbooke, Quebec, cannabis and hemp biomass from Tilray. It will provide extraction services to produce various extract formats which include crude resin, winterized oil and distillate extracts.

Under the terms of the agreement, the minimum volume of biomass to be processed over the three year term is 125,000kg.

Neptune expects to receive its first shipment of biomass in September.