Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings warns on impact of Cuba restriction

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) says it's in the process of modifying all itineraries across its three brands that included calls to ports in Cuba and is working with travel partners to accommodate changes as a result of the new restrictions imposed by the U.S. government.

The cruise line operator warns that the extremely abbreviated timeframe to modify its itineraries to be in compliance with the new travel restrictions to Cuba has exacerbated the impact to earnings estimates.

The modification of itineraries, the substantial discounts offered to guests for them to remain on their booked cruise, the accommodation of cancellations and changes to reservations, incremental marketing investment to support the compressed sales cycle for the modified voyages, along with the protection of travel agent commissions will result in an estimated impact to 2019 EPS of approximately $0.35 to $0.45.

Source: Press Release