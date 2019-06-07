Otsuka doublet therapy successful in late-stage blood cancer study

Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) units Astex Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ASCERTAIN, evaluating the oral fixed-dose combination of cedazuridine and Dacogen (decitabine) (known as ASTX727) in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

The study met the primary endpoint of decitabine exposure equivalence of total five-day dosing between oral ASTZ727 and intravenous (IV) decitabine. If approved, the all-oral regimen will represent a more patient-friendly treatment option compared to five continuous days of IV infusions each month for the current formulation of decitabine.

Astex plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.

Cedazuridine inhibits an enzyme called cytidine deaminase and decitabine is an anti-cancer DNA hypomethylating agent.

Update: Taiho Pharmaceutical Co.'s Taiho Oncology will commercialize ASTX727 in the U.S. and Canada if approved.