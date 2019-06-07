Ares Management builds up credit group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) makes two senior hires in its credit group to expand its focus on asset financing across alternative credit and the financial services industry.

Kevin Alexander joins as Partner and hill lead investment origination and structuring of Specialty Assets within Ares's Alternative Credit strategy;he comes from Natixis, where he most recently served as deputy CEO, Americas, and head of Global Markets, Americas.

Scott Rosen, who will help lead investment origination and structuring of investments in the financial services industry, joins as Managing Director on the U.S. Direct Lending team; he was previously a partner at Solar Capital Partners, where he was the head of Lender Finance.