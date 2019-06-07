OPEC+ likely to extend global production deal, Saudi energy minister says

Crude prices jumped as much as 2% after Saudi Energy Minister al-Falih said OPEC and its allies should extend oil production cuts at around current levels; pulling back a bit, WTI +1.5% at $53.39/bbl, Brent +1.6% at $62.67/bbl.

He added he did not want to boost Saudi output to make up for a lower oil price and that a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 was unacceptable.

A deal by OPEC+ - OPEC members plus other producers including Russia - to cut production by 1.2M bbl/day runs out at the end of this month.

Falih says Saudi Arabia and Russia were aligned on their oil market views; yesterday, Pres. Putin said Russia had differences with OPEC over a fair oil price but would take a joint decision with OPEC members on prodution.

On Wednesday, WTI and Brent and WTI hit their lowest marks since mid-January at a respective $50.60/bbl and $59.45/bbl after U.S. crude output reached a record high and stockpiles climbed to their highest since July 2017.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX