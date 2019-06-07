Columbia Financial to buy Stewardship for $137M

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) agrees to acquire Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) for ~$137M in cash.

Stewardship shareholders will get $15.75 per share in cash, representing a 77% premium to Stewardship's closing price of $8.90 yesterday.

Columbia expects one-time pretax cash transaction expenses of ~$14M.

Sees deal adding to Columbia's 2020 EPS, on a pro forma basis, by ~16%, excluding one-time costs.

Sees intangible book value dilution associated with the transaction to be earned back, based on the crossover method, in less than five years.

As of March 31, 2019, Stewardship Financial had total assets of $961M, loans of $747M, and deposits of $784M.