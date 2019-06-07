Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan

The Federal Reserve Board lifts an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) that was imposed in 2013 after the bank incurred about $6B in losses on large risky derivative trades made by a trader who became known as the London Whale.

The action, which identified deficiencies in the firm's internal controls, especially at its chief investment office, required JPMorgan to improve its risk-management program and internal audit functions.

The bank made "substantial improvements," allowing the enforcement action to be terminated, the Fed said.