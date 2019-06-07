Albireo's odevixibat shows encouraging action in mid-stage study

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announces positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate odevixibat (A4250) in patients with three rare liver/bile duct disorders: biliary atresia, Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. The results were presented at the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Annual Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pediatric cholestasis patients treated with odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor, experienced reductions in serum bile acids as high as 92%. Two biliary atresia patients experienced reductions in serum bile acids of 58% and 51%.

The two biliary atresia patients and most Alagille patients showed improvement in pruritis (itchy skin).

On the safety front, odevixibat was generally well-tolerated. Two Alagille patients who had high baseline transaminase levels showed further further increases (biomarker for liver damage) so dosing was stopped at 200 ug.

Topline data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PEDFIC 1, should be available by year-end or early 2020.